7 Stocks To Watch For February 9, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion before the opening bell. Fox shares gained 4.1% to close at $31.55 on Monday.

(NASDAQ: FOX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion before the opening bell. Fox shares gained 4.1% to close at $31.55 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced plans to acquire Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) for $2.1 billion in enterprise value. EA shares rose 0.9% to $143.80 in after-hours trading, while Glu Mobile shares jumped 33.7% to $12.55 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: EA) announced plans to acquire (NASDAQ: GLUU) for $2.1 billion in enterprise value. EA shares rose 0.9% to $143.80 in after-hours trading, while Glu Mobile shares jumped 33.7% to $12.55 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to have earned $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion for the latest quarter. The social media company will release earnings after the markets close. Twitter shares rose 1.2% to $58.89 in after-hours trading.

