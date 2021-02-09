Earnings Scheduled For February 9, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $43.07 million.

• Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.

• Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Coty (NYSE:COTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• CTS (NYSE:CTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $117.02 million.

• Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $776.90 million.

• Gartner (NYSE:IT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.

• KT (NYSE:KT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $140.07 million.

• nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $517.50 million.

• TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Total (NYSE:TOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $39.32 billion.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

• FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $401.83 million.

• Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.93 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $189.80 million.

• S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $723.73 million.

• Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $528.05 million.

• Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $431.88 million.

• Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $662.94 million.

• LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $723.12 million.

• Masco (NYSE:MAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $652.79 million.

• Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $922.93 million.

• CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $342.10 million.

• Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.91 per share on revenue of $330.93 million.

• Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $234.15 million.

• Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $111.48 million.

• Centene (NYSE:CNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $28.36 billion.

• DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion.

• W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $467.91 million.

• Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $15.54 million.

• Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $22.37 million.

• WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.

• Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.03 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $38.87 million.

• Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• America Movil (NYSE:AMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $12.84 billion.

• Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $236.12 million.

• Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.

• Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $435.76 million.

• FMC (NYSE:FMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $21.26 million.

• Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $681.84 million.

• Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $59.65 million.

• Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $215.31 million.

• O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $291.54 million.

• Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $6.12 billion.

• UDR (NYSE:UDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $304.85 million.

• American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $84.35 million.

• Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $593.74 million.

• CNO Finl Gr (NYSE:CNO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $887.19 million.

• Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $18.60 million.

• Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $179.80 million.

• Model N (NYSE:MODN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $40.42 million.

• Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $584.01 million.

• Voya Finl (NYSE:VOYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $596.51 million.

• Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $11.92 billion.

• Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $254.80 million.

• Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $562.49 million.

• Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $548.86 million.

• Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $108.62 million.

• Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.

• Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.

• Genpact (NYSE:G) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $934.47 million.

• Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $829.46 million.

• America Movil (NYSE:AMOV) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $63.29 million.

• Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $152.69 million.

• Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $15.33 million.

• Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $217.48 million.

• CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $69.33 million.

• Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $18.72 million.

• EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $93.01 million.

• Electromed, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:ELMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.14 million.

• Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.01 million.

• Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $423.06 million.

• Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.75 million.

• IsoRay, Inc. Common Stock (DE) (AMEX:ISR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.39 million.

• Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $130.40 million.

• NCR (NYSE:NCR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $6.06 billion.

• PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $21.72 million.

• Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $19.81 million.

• Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $145.63 million.

• Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ:REYN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $879.08 million.

• RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $38.00 million.

• Radiant Logistics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:RLGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $181.70 million.

• Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $342.17 million.

• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $78.41 million.

• TIM (NYSE:TIMB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $44.60 million.

• Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $270.00 thousand.

• cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:YCBD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.85 million.

• Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.