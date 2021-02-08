Market Overview

KKR & Co: Q4 Earnings Insights

February 08, 2021 5:24pm   Comments
Shares of KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 11.36% year over year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $1,068,000,000 higher by 11.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $983,080,000.

Guidance

KKR & Co hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $44.66

52-week low: $15.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.24%

Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a leading investment firm. It manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. The company generates revenue from fees, performance income, and investment income. Geographically, it has a presence in Asia-Pacific; Americas and Europe and the Middle East.

 

