LiveRamp Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 566.67% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $119,753,000 up by 17.16% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $113,140,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Ffinance.yahoo.com%2Fnews%2Fliveramp-discuss-third-quarter-results-210500807.html&eventid=2947387&sessionid=1&key=0899A37F200C9311E53014CACE3E0537®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $87.38

52-week low: $23.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.25%

Company Description

LiveRamp Holdings Inc is a United States based technology company. The company provides the identity platform leveraged by brands and their partners. LiveRamps IdentityLink connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with the brands and products.