Recap: Kforce Q4 Earnings

Shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 30.30% over the past year to $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $354,048,000 rose by 5.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $347,170,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.68 and $3.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,368,000,000 and $1,430,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y5crs4e7

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $45.81

52-week low: $20.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.26%

Company Overview

Kforce Inc provides professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The company operates three business segments: technology, finance and accounting, and government solutions. Its largest segment by revenue, technology, offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services focusing on system architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, e-commerce, and security. The remaining operating units provide staffing for general accounting, financial analysis, and technology. Its primary revenue driver for the company is temporary placements. The largest end market is the United States.