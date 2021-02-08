Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into DraftKings's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Share:

In Q3, DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) posted sales of $132.84 million. Earnings were up 117.12%, but DraftKings still reported an overall loss of $348.36 million. DraftKings collected $70.93 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $160.44 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, DraftKings posted an ROCE of -0.17%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows DraftKings is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For DraftKings, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

DraftKings reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.98/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.61/share.

 

Related Articles (DKNG)

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Comcast, GE, Moderna, Tesla And More
Michigan Online Sports Betting Review: How 6 Apps Fared, Plus Early User Data Figures
Americans Will Bet $4.3B On The Super Bowl, But Vegas Casino Stocks May Miss Out
A Super Bowl LV Sports Betting Preview, And The Best Prop Bets
DraftKings Signs Exclusive Daily Fantasy Sports Deal In Canada Ahead Of Sports Betting Legislation
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News Sports Tech General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com