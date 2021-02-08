Investcorp Credit Earnings Preview

Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 09. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Investcorp Credit reporting earnings of $0.19 per share on sales of $6.75 million. In the same quarter last year, Investcorp Credit reported EPS of $0.27 on revenue of $9.43 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 29.63% decrease for the company. Sales would be down 28.43% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Investcorp Credit's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.20 0.26 0.26 EPS Actual 0.2 0.25 0.25 0.27 Revenue Estimate 6.92 M 7.71 M 8.42 M 8.31 M Revenue Actual 6.97 M 7.64 M 8.83 M 9.43 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Investcorp Credit have declined 32.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Investcorp Credit is scheduled to hold the call at 13:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.