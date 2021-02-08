FirstService Earnings Preview

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 09. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering FirstService modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.25 on revenue of $401.83 million. In the same quarter last year, FirstService reported EPS of $0.66 on revenue of $675.59 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 62.12%. Revenue would be down 40.52% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.25 0.47 0.47 EPS Actual 1.19 0.86 0.37 0.66 Revenue Estimate 415.05 M 401.83 M 415.05 M 415.05 M Revenue Actual 741.93 M 621.60 M 633.83 M 675.59 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 29.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. FirstService is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.