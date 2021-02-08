Earnings Preview for Edgewell Personal Care

On Tuesday, February 09, Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Edgewell Personal Care is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Edgewell Personal Care EPS is expected to be around $0.24, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $432.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported a per-share profit of $0.55 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $454.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 56.36% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 4.73% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.82 0.92 0.29 EPS Actual 0.59 0.66 0.92 0.55 Revenue Estimate 466.41 M 530.03 M 513.69 M 445.94 M Revenue Actual 488.80 M 483.90 M 523.00 M 454.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care were trading at $33.67 as of February 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Edgewell Personal Care is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.