Earnings Outlook for Manitowoc Co

Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 09. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Manitowoc Co EPS is expected to be around $0.09, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $435.76 million. In the same quarter last year, Manitowoc Co reported earnings per share of $0.35 on sales of $463.40 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 74.29%. Sales would be down 5.96% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.58 -0.03 0.30 EPS Actual 0.10 -0.47 -0.18 0.35 Revenue Estimate 315.90 M 279.79 M 358.10 M 493.27 M Revenue Actual 355.60 M 328.30 M 329.20 M 463.40 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Manitowoc Co are up 12.67%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Manitowoc Co is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.