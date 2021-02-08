Market Overview

A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 9:51am   Comments
The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

  1. Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) - P/E: 8.09
  2. Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) - P/E: 9.83
  3. GEO Gr (NYSE:GEO) - P/E: 7.23
  4. Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) - P/E: 8.28
  5. Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) - P/E: 5.52

Comstock Holding Co has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.05, which has decreased by 64.29% compared to Q2, which was 0.14. Comstock Holding Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Optibase experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.34 in Q2 and is now 1.0. Optibase does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

GEO Gr saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.51 in Q2 to 0.52 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.16%, which has decreased by 0.86% from 12.02% in the previous quarter.

Kimco Realty has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.25, which has increased by 4.17% compared to Q2, which was 0.24. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.4%, which has increased by 1.06% from last quarter's yield of 3.34%.

Piedmont Office Realty saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.49 in Q2 to 0.48 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.38%, which has decreased by 1.54% from 6.92% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

