Recap: General Finance Q2 Earnings

Shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.00% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $89,114,000 decreased by 3.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $83,170,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $335,000,000 and $350,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fgeneralfinance.com%2F&eventid=2956931&sessionid=1&key=EE163766F615307003C10F2C8BE6703E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $10.36

52-week low: $4.62

Price action over last quarter: down 1.07%

Company Overview

General Finance Corp is a specialty rental services company. The company offers portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions, with a diverse and expanding lease fleet of 78,605 units. The company serves a diverse range of customers across a broad range of industries, including the commercial, construction, transportation, industrial, energy, manufacturing, mining, retail, education and government sectors. The company is organized geographically across two principal operating segments, North America and Asia-Pacific.