Cubic: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 8:32am   Comments
Shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) decreased 0.1% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 416.67% over the past year to $0.38, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $318,800,000 declined by 3.05% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $329,150,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Cubic hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Ffinance.yahoo.com%2Fnews%2Fcubic-corporation-report-first-quarter-120000448.html&eventid=2947685&sessionid=1&key=89B1473D55EC7E94475591B7514C363B&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $68.76

52-week low: $30.86

Price action over last quarter: down 1.61%

Company Overview

Cubic Corp is an international provider of systems and solutions for the mass transit and global defense markets. It uses three segments for financial reporting: Cubic transportation systems, Cubic mission solutions, and Cubic global defense systems. The company integrates payment and information solutions for travel applications. It allows people to choose a cost- and time-effective way to travel and helps transportation authorities manage demand across entire networks. The global defense segments provide training and operational support for multiple branches of the U.S. military. Approximately half of the total revenue is derived from the United States, with the United Kingdom and Australia also producing material sales.

 

