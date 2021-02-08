Gates Industrial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.26% over the past year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $794,200,000 up by 9.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $725,940,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Gates Industrial Corp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Ffinance.yahoo.com%2Fnews%2Fgates-industrial-release-fourth-quarter-140000056.html&eventid=2947618&sessionid=1&key=EE3889A2BE973CE937F4397AFEB5B22A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.55

Company's 52-week low was at $5.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.38%

Company Description

Gates Industrial Corp PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. It offers a portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers. The company operates through Power Transmission and Fluid Power segments. The Power Transmission segment includes elastomer drive belts and related components used to efficiently transfer motion in a broad range of applications. The Fluid power segment includes hoses, tubing, and fittings designed to convey hydraulic fluid at high pressures in both mobile and stationary applications. The company markets its products under Gates brand and caters to various industries such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, consumer products and others.