Recap: NAPCO Security Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Shares of NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) fell 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 10.53% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $27,205,000 rose by 5.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $24,170,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

NAPCO Security hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143382

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.70

Company's 52-week low was at $13.33

Price action over last quarter: down 1.50%

Company Overview

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc manufactures security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. Its products are used for various applications which includes alarm systems like automatic communicators, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panel and area detectors mainly used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental uses.

 

