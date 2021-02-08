Global Payments: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 11.11% over the past year to $1.80, which beat the estimate of $1.76.
Revenue of $1,752,000,000 decreased by 2.88% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,760,000,000.
Guidance
Global Payments said it sees FY21 EPS of $7.75-$8.05 and sales of $7.5 billion-$7.6 billion.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 08, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.globalpaymentsinc.com%2F&eventid=2947964&sessionid=1&key=0C93ACCFE0F873FD5023A21B292D6145®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $215.70
Company's 52-week low was at $105.54
Price action over last quarter: Up 25.69%
Company Profile
Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. Global Payments recently announced its intention to merge with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that will give Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares.
