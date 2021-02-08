Market Overview

Global Payments: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 11.11% over the past year to $1.80, which beat the estimate of $1.76.

Revenue of $1,752,000,000 decreased by 2.88% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,760,000,000.

Guidance

Global Payments said it sees FY21 EPS of $7.75-$8.05 and sales of $7.5 billion-$7.6 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.globalpaymentsinc.com%2F&eventid=2947964&sessionid=1&key=0C93ACCFE0F873FD5023A21B292D6145&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $215.70

Company's 52-week low was at $105.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.69%

Company Profile

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. Global Payments recently announced its intention to merge with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that will give Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares.

 

