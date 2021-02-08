Recap: Hasbro Q4 Earnings

Shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) moved higher by 4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 2.42% over the past year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $1.14.

Revenue of $1,723,000,000 higher by 20.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,690,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Hasbro hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v2xnucgo

Price Action

52-week high: $109.50

Company's 52-week low was at $41.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.10%

Company Profile

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Monopoly. Ownership stakes in Discovery Family, which offers programming from Hasbro Studios, and animation studio Boulder Media bolster Hasbro's multi-channel presence. The firm acquired Entertainment One, bolting on properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, in 2019.