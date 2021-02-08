Recap: CNA Financial Q4 Earnings

Shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) rose 13% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 26.80% year over year to $1.23, which beat the estimate of $0.99.

Revenue of $2,931,000,000 rose by 5.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,980,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cna/mediaframe/43235/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $51.30

52-week low: $25.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.77%

Company Overview

CNA Financial Corporation (CNAF) is an insurance holding company that provides commercial property and casualty insurance. The company is operating under five segments; Specialty, Commercial and International being its core business and two segments for its non-core businesses which are Life & Group and Corporate & Other. CNAF through its segments provides professional, financial and specialty property and casualty products to small businesses and medium scale organizations. It has its business spread across Continental Europe, UK, and Canada. The majority of the revenues are generated from the Specialty and Commercial segment of the business.