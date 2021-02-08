5 Stocks To Watch For February 8, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion before the opening bell. Hasbro shares rose 0.5% to $97.80 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Aecom (NYSE: ACM) to have earned $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Aecom shares gained 0.8% to close at $54.37 on Friday.
- SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSE: SIF) reported earnings of $0.51 per share for the first quarter, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.24 per share. Its net sales fell 4.3% to $25.1 million. SIFCO shares gained 2.7% to $9.63 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE: RGA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America shares slipped 0.1% to $109.54 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares rose 0.2% to close at $198.27 on Friday.
