Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Estee Lauder's Stock Is Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 05, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
Share:
Why Estee Lauder's Stock Is Moving Today

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) shares are trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

Estee Lauder is a company in providing products for the beauty market, participating across the skincare (45% of 2019 sales), makeup (39%), fragrance (12%), and hair care (4%) categories, with popular brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer, Jo Malone, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced and Origins.

Estee Lauder shares were trading up 7.48% at $272.30 at last check Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $276.94 and a 52-week low of $137.01.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EL)

Estee Lauder: Q2 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; All Eyes On Jobs Data
8 Stocks To Watch For February 5, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2021
The Estee Lauder Cos Earnings Preview
A Preview Of The Busy Earnings Week Ahead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com