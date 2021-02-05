Why Estee Lauder's Stock Is Moving Today

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) shares are trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

Estee Lauder is a company in providing products for the beauty market, participating across the skincare (45% of 2019 sales), makeup (39%), fragrance (12%), and hair care (4%) categories, with popular brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer, Jo Malone, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced and Origins.

Estee Lauder shares were trading up 7.48% at $272.30 at last check Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $276.94 and a 52-week low of $137.01.