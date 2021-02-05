Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Veru's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2021 10:37am   Comments
Share:

In Q4, Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) posted sales of $11.75 million. Earnings were up 709.11%, but Veru still reported an overall loss of $11.27 million. In Q3, Veru brought in $10.32 million in sales but lost $1.39 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Veru posted an ROCE of -0.37%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Veru is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Veru, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Veru reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.03/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.04/share.

 

Related Articles (VERU)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Files For COVID-19 Vaccine Approval, Zimmer Biomet's Spin-Off, IPO Deluge Hits Street
95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Halftime Report' Final Trades: JPMorgan, Skyworks Solutions, More
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Gets Adcom Backing, Sio Gene Data, 2 IPOs, BioNTech Clinches China Vaccine Supply Deal
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com