Earnings Outlook For OneMain Holdings

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, February 08. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect OneMain Holdings's EPS to be near $2.0 on sales of $873.25 million. In the same quarter last year, OneMain Holdings reported EPS of $1.96 on revenue of $855.00 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 2.04% increase for the company. Sales would be have grown 2.13% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.22 0.22 0.98 1.74 EPS Actual 2.19 0.80 0.33 1.96 Revenue Estimate 805.92 M 773.29 M 859.12 M 832.10 M Revenue Actual 834.00 M 806.00 M 851.00 M 855.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of OneMain Holdings were trading at $53.68 as of February 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. OneMain Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.