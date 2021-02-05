Earnings Outlook for DHT Holdings

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, February 08. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

DHT Holdings EPS is expected to be around $0.13, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $85.71 million. In the same quarter last year, DHT Holdings posted EPS of $0.47 on sales of $141.69 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 72.34% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 39.51% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.82 0.54 0.57 EPS Actual 0.31 0.81 0.44 0.47 Revenue Estimate 108.99 M 194.17 M 150.95 M 155.79 M Revenue Actual 117.51 M 202.72 M 152.52 M 141.69 M

Stock Performance

Shares of DHT Holdings were trading at $5.61 as of February 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. DHT Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.