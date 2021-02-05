Preview: Elevate Credit's Earnings

On Monday, February 08, Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Elevate Credit earnings of $0.2 per share. Revenue will likely be around $90.59 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Elevate Credit reported EPS of $0.19 on revenue of $186.92 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 5.26%. Revenue would be down 51.54% from the same quarter last year. Elevate Credit's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.06 0.12 0.16 EPS Actual 0.42 0.40 0.17 0.19 Revenue Estimate 98.51 M 152.04 M 185.80 M 189.87 M Revenue Actual 94.16 M 117.99 M 177.46 M 186.92 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Elevate Credit have declined 3.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Elevate Credit is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.