Earnings Preview: Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, February 08. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Enanta Pharmaceuticals's Q1 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Enanta Pharmaceuticals's loss per share to be near $0.74 on sales of $28.79 million. In the same quarter last year, Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported EPS of $0.65 on revenue of $52.57 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 213.85% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 45.23% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.95 -0.77 -0.87 0.58 EPS Actual -1.46 -0.71 -0.30 0.65 Revenue Estimate 25.74 M 27.89 M 27.64 M 58.86 M Revenue Actual 23.63 M 18.65 M 27.62 M 52.57 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals have declined 5.8%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Enanta Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.