Earnings Outlook For ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, February 08.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict ESCO Technologies will report earnings of $0.45 per share on revenue of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies reported a per-share profit of $0.43 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $171.73 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 4.65% increase for the company. Revenue would have fallen 3.95% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.48 0.57 0.39 EPS Actual 0.90 0.76 0.68 0.43 Revenue Estimate 188.71 M 172.50 M 180.52 M 166.85 M Revenue Actual 208.03 M 172.66 M 180.49 M 171.73 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of ESCO Technologies have declined 2.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call.