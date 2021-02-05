Earnings Outlook For Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, February 08. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Hasbro EPS is expected to be around $1.14, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.69 billion. Hasbro earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.24 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $1.43 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 8.06% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 18.35% from the year-ago period. Hasbro's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.62 0.23 0.58 0.91 EPS Actual 1.88 0.02 0.57 1.24 Revenue Estimate 1.73 B 995.55 M 1.14 B 1.44 B Revenue Actual 1.78 B 860.28 M 1.11 B 1.43 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hasbro is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.