Earnings Outlook For Energizer Holdings

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, February 08. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.89 and sales around $83.17 million. Energizer Holdings reported a profit of $0.85 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $736.80 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be up 4.71%. Sales would be down 88.71% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.58 0.53 0.99 EPS Actual 0.59 0.50 0.37 0.85 Revenue Estimate 747.21 M 640.27 M 707.65 M 735.37 M Revenue Actual 763.00 M 658.00 M 587.00 M 736.80 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Energizer Holdings have declined 10.19%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Energizer Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.