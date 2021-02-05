Recap: Gorman-Rupp Q4 Earnings

Shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) decreased 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 3.57% year over year to $0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $82,500,000 declined by 11.95% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $89,270,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $38.18

52-week low: $21.49

Price action over last quarter: down 3.86%

Company Overview

Gorman-Rupp Co designs, manufactures and globally sells pumps and pump systems for use in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, military and other liquid-handling applications. It operates in one business segment, the manufacture, and sale of pumps and pump systems and generates revenue from the same.