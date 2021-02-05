Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: O2Micro Intl Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) rose 5.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 180.00% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $23,235,000 higher by 30.09% year over year, which missed the estimate of $23,270,000.

Looking Ahead

O2Micro said it sees Q1 sales of $22.3 million-$24.6 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v8nkwyz4

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.25

Company's 52-week low was at $0.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 73.78%

Company Description

O2Micro International Ltd focuses on designing, developing and marketing high performance integrated circuits and solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its application includes LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook computers, tablet computers, low/zero-emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy-efficient technology relating to sophisticated batteries, LED lighting including general lighting, and portable electronic devices. Its integrated circuits have been incorporated into products sold by Acer, Dell, General Electric, Hewlett-Packard, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Sony, and Toshiba, among others.

 

Related Articles (OIIM)

Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2021
Earnings Outlook For O2Micro International
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com