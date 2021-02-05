Recap: Trane Technologies Q4 Earnings
Shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) rose 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 26.43% over the past year to $1.03, which beat the estimate of $0.92.
Revenue of $3,179,000,000 decreased by 23.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,080,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 05, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tranetechnologies.com%2F&eventid=2947543&sessionid=1&key=439D5494B93635EE0FA2CDF69F50465B®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $156.27
Company's 52-week low was at $70.00
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.71%
Company Description
Trane Technologies manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $13 billion company generates approximately 70% of sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the firm is domiciled in Ireland, North America accounts for over 70% of its revenue.
