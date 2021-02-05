Recap: Trane Technologies Q4 Earnings

Shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) rose 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 26.43% over the past year to $1.03, which beat the estimate of $0.92.

Revenue of $3,179,000,000 decreased by 23.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,080,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tranetechnologies.com%2F&eventid=2947543&sessionid=1&key=439D5494B93635EE0FA2CDF69F50465B®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $156.27

Company's 52-week low was at $70.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.71%

Company Description

Trane Technologies manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $13 billion company generates approximately 70% of sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the firm is domiciled in Ireland, North America accounts for over 70% of its revenue.