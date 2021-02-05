Recap: Hill-Rom Q1 Earnings

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 35.40% year over year to $1.53, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $741,100,000 rose by 8.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $654,410,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Hill-Rom Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.hill-rom.com%2F&eventid=2947795&sessionid=1&key=B4896A67EE09F14F84A6F7327B4C45F0®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $117.68

52-week low: $72.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.31%

Company Description

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc is a global provider of hospital equipment and medical supplies, including hospital beds for high- and low-acuity settings. Hill-Rom reports financial data across three operating segments: patient support systems (50% of fiscal 2018 sales), front-line care (34%), and surgical solutions (16%). The firm has significant operations internationally, with roughly 30% of revenue derived from international sources and the remaining 70% from its U.S. business.