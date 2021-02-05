Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Hill-Rom Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 35.40% year over year to $1.53, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $741,100,000 rose by 8.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $654,410,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Hill-Rom Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.hill-rom.com%2F&eventid=2947795&sessionid=1&key=B4896A67EE09F14F84A6F7327B4C45F0&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $117.68

52-week low: $72.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.31%

Company Description

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc is a global provider of hospital equipment and medical supplies, including hospital beds for high- and low-acuity settings. Hill-Rom reports financial data across three operating segments: patient support systems (50% of fiscal 2018 sales), front-line care (34%), and surgical solutions (16%). The firm has significant operations internationally, with roughly 30% of revenue derived from international sources and the remaining 70% from its U.S. business.

 

Related Articles (HRC)

Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2021
Hill-Rom Holdings's Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com