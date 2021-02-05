Market Overview

Recap: Lazard Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2021 7:08am
Shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) were flatin pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 82.42% year over year to $1.66, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $848,768,000 up by 19.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $686,220,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lazard hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/esvbdera

Technicals

52-week high: $46.95

52-week low: $20.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.31%

Company Description

Lazard has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is nearly equally split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and is geared toward institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 30% in EMEA, and 10% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices in over 40 cities across more than 25 countries and over 2,900 employees.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

