Linde: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) rose 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 21.69% over the past year to $2.30, which beat the estimate of $2.14.

Revenue of $7,272,000,000 rose by 2.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,050,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected between $2.20 and $2.25.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.linde.com//events-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $274.57

52-week low: $146.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.88%

Company Profile

Linde PLC is the largest industrial gas supplier in the world, with operations in over 100 countries. The firm's main products are atmospheric gases (including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon) and process gases (including hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and helium), as well as equipment used in industrial gas production. Linde serves a wide variety of end markets, including chemicals, manufacturing, healthcare, and steel making. Linde generated approximately $28.2 billion in revenue and $2.9 billion in GAAP operating profit in 2019.

 

