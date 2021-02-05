Market Overview

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) moved higher by 2.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 27.07% year over year to $9.53, which beat the estimate of $8.39.

Revenue of $2,423,000,000 up by 11.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,420,000,000.

Guidance

Regeneron sees FY21 adjusted R&D of $2.7 billion-$2.85 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zhpbwhn8

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $664.64

52-week low: $347.62

Price action over last quarter: down 11.39%

Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products including: Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in atopic dermatitis, asthma, and nasal polyposis; Libtayo in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal antibodies with Sanofi in immunology and cancer, and bispecific antibodies and antibody cocktails with other collaborators and independently.

 

