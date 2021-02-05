Market Overview

Recap: Aon Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of Aon (NYSE:AON) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 3.56% year over year to $2.62, which beat the estimate of $2.46.

Revenue of $2,965,000,000 rose by 2.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,840,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.aon.com%2F&eventid=2943578&sessionid=1&key=EF700F6BD4082E71C42DD42AF31ED1C7&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $238.19

52-week low: $143.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.20%

Company Description

Aon is a leading global provider of insurance and reinsurance brokerage and human resource solutions. Its operations are tilted toward its brokerage operations. Headquartered in London, Aon has about 50,000 employees and operations in 120 countries around the world.

 

