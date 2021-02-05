Market Overview

Cardinal Health: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) moved higher by 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 14.47% year over year to $1.74, which beat the estimate of $1.44.

Revenue of $41,541,000,000 higher by 4.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $41,440,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.85 and $6.10.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.cardinalhealth.com%2F&eventid=2942674&sessionid=1&key=10A059B6BE35F1F60A9417E611493670&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $60.69

52-week low: $39.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.33%

Company Profile

Cardinal Health Inc is the third- largest global logistics provider engaged in wholesale pharmaceutical and medical products. Similar to the other two peers, the company has evolved over time and has become entrenched in the sourcing and distribution of brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals and related services to hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. Through acquisitions, Cardinal Health has the ability to manufacture commodity products and certain medical devices.

 

