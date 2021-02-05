Spectrum Brands Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) decreased 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 965.00% over the past year to $2.13, which beat the estimate of $0.76.
Revenue of $1,145,000,000 rose by 31.38% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,010,000,000.
Outlook
Spectrum Brands sees FY21 adjusted free cash flow of $250 million-$270 million.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 05, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hhhursbp
Technicals
52-week high: $84.80
52-week low: $19.59
Price action over last quarter: Up 21.92%
Company Description
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc is a consumer product company. The company is a supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, and personal care products. The company manages the businesses in product-focused segments; Hardware & Home Improvement, Home and Personal Care, Global Pet Supplies, and Home and Garden. It offers brands including Varta, Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, National Hardware, Pfister, Remington, George Foreman, and Russell Hobbs.
