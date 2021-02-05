8 Stocks To Watch For February 5, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $41.44 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares rose 2.6% to $57.45 in after-hours trading.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) disclosed that its subsidiary Janssen Biotech Inc has requested approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 1.8% to $164.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported a surprise profit for the fourth quarter, while sales also exceeded estimates. Ford shares rose 0.9% to $11.47 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to have earned $1.69 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Estee Lauder shares rose 0.6% to $254.65 in after-hours trading.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and also raised its quarterly dividend from $0.68 to $0.71 per share. Gilead Sciences shares gained 2.6% to $67.51 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Aon PLC (NYSE: AON) to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion. Aon shares gained 1.4% to close at $208.10 on Thursday.
- Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company’s global monthly active users surged 37% year-over-year to 459 million during the quarter. Pinterest shares jumped 9.8% to $85.44 in the after-hours trading session.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. GoPro shares dipped 11.5% to $9.18 in the after-hours trading session.
