8 Stocks To Watch For February 5, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $41.44 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares rose 2.6% to $57.45 in after-hours trading.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) disclosed that its subsidiary Janssen Biotech Inc has requested approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 1.8% to $164.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported a surprise profit for the fourth quarter, while sales also exceeded estimates. Ford shares rose 0.9% to $11.47 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to have earned $1.69 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Estee Lauder shares rose 0.6% to $254.65 in after-hours trading.

