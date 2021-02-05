Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $29.73 million.

• Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.

• Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $41.44 billion.

• GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $300.16 million.

• IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $8.39 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $203.12 million.

• Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $11.39 billion.

• Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Common Stock (BATS:CBOE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $306.39 million.

• Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $83.89 million.

• O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $23.27 million.

• Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $686.22 million.

• Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $11.19 billion.

• CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $75.32 million.

• Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.

• Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $654.41 million.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• Aon (NYSE:AON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

• Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $145.36 million.

• Linde (NYSE:LIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $7.05 billion.