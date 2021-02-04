Recap: Motorola Solutions Q4 Earnings

Shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 2.72% over the past year to $2.86, which beat the estimate of $2.74.

Revenue of $2,273,000,000 declined by 4.38% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,240,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Motorola Solutions hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Motorola Solutions hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/msi/mediaframe/42908/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $187.49

52-week low: $120.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.28%

Company Overview

Motorola Solutions provides communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. The company operates two segments: products and systems integration, and services and software. The firm is considered the standard-bearer in the public safety space with 80% of the market. It also offers a variety of services such as repair, technical support and maintenance, monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services.