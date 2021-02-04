NortonLifeLock: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 52.00% year over year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $639,000,000 up by 3.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $630,530,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

NortonLifeLock hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.nortonlifelock.com%2F&eventid=2947531&sessionid=1&key=FEBCB0A5E444703ED1CF74DD25B50502®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $24.40

52-week low: $15.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.15%

Company Description

NortonLifeLock sells cybersecurity and identity protection for individual consumers through its Norton antivirus and LifeLock brands. The company divested the Symantec enterprise security business to Broadcom in 2019. The Arizona-based company was founded in 1982, went public in 1989, and sells its solutions worldwide.