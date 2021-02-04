Columbia Sportswear: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 8.86% year over year to $1.44, which beat the estimate of $1.24.

Revenue of $915,623,000 declined by 4.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $866,910,000.

Guidance

Columbia Sportswear hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Columbia Sportswear hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2155/33122

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $99.23

Company's 52-week low was at $51.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.06%

Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co makes outdoor and active-lifestyle apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories that it sells under four primary brands: Columbia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, and prAna. The majority of sales are in the United States, but the company also has significant sales in its three other geographic segments: Latin American and Asia-Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada. Most sales are through wholesale channels, including sporting goods and department stores, but the company also operates its own branded stores in each of its geographic segments. Columbia sources products from around the world and uses contract manufacturers outside the United States, predominantly in Asia, to manufacture its products.