Recap: Skechers USA Q4 Earnings

Shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 38.46% over the past year to $0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $1,325,000,000 decreased by 0.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,310,000,000.

Guidance

Skechers USA hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143124

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $44.50

52-week low: $17.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.69%

Company Description

Skechers USA Inc is a lifestyle footwear company under the Skechers GO brand name. Products offered include various styles of women's shoes, men's shoes, girls' shoes, boys' shoes, performance shoes, and work shoes. Allied products offered are apparel, bags, eyewear, toys, and more. Its products are available for sale at department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques and internet retailers. Geographic areas in which its products are sold include the United States, Canada, Other International that comprise of Asia, Central America, Europe, North America, and South America. Income is derived from the sale of footwear and royalties earned from licensing the Skechers brand.