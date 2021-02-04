Onto Innovation: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 75.61% over the past year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $155,128,000 higher by 28.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $150,540,000.

Outlook

Onto Innovation hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Onto Innovation hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1422002&tp_key=33765781a1

Price Action

52-week high: $60.59

Company's 52-week low was at $20.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 67.84%

Company Overview

Onto Innovation designs, develops, and manufactures process control tools and software and lithography systems. Its products are used in the manufacture of semiconductors and other solid-state devices. The company has three reportable segments: systems and software; parts; and services. The segment of systems and software is the largest contributor to the company's total revenue and sales volume. The company mainly operates in the United States, Asia, and Europe, with China and South Korea the largest sources of total revenue.