Unum: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Unum (NYSE:UNM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 18.44% over the past year to $1.15, which missed the estimate of $1.19.

Revenue of $4,274,000,000 rose by 40.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,980,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Unum hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $30.57

52-week low: $9.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 51.61%

Company Profile

Unum Group is a provider of group and individual income protection insurance products in the United States and the United Kingdom. It is the largest domestic disability insurer, with the majority of premiums generated from employer plans. The company also offers a complementary portfolio of other insurance products, including long-term care insurance, life insurance, and employer- and employee-paid group benefits. The firm markets its products primarily through brokers.