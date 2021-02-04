Recap: Zendesk Q4 Earnings

Shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 10.00% year over year to $0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $283,498,000 rose by 2.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $277,930,000.

Looking Ahead

Zendesk hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,280,000,000 and $1,305,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://zendesk.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mza45CWhRMG4Kdapi6nelQ

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $154.35

Company's 52-week low was at $50.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.28%

Company Overview

Founded in 2007, Zendesk provides a portfolio of customer engagement software solutions via single applications or the Sunshine suite. Its software unifies customer communication and data across various channels and business units, and simplifies customer service and engagement across self service, phone, chat, messaging, and email.