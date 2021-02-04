Recap: Farmer Bros Q2 Earnings

Shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 320.93% year over year to ($0.95), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $104,571,000 decreased by 31.43% year over year, which missed the estimate of $108,400,000.

Looking Ahead

Farmer Bros hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iyefemkm

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $15.08

Company's 52-week low was at $3.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 74.73%

Company Description

Farmer Bros Co is engaged in manufacturing, wholesaling, and distributing coffee, tea, and culinary products to food-service establishments and retailers in the United States. The company's customers include restaurants, hotels, offices, casinos, convenience stores, healthcare facilities, and other food-service providers. The company's product categories consist of roast and ground coffee, frozen liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas, culinary products, spices, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. The products are sold under the brands of Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, and China Mist.