New Relic: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 255.56% over the past year to ($0.14), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $166,340,000 rose by 8.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $165,090,000.

Guidance

New Relic Sees Q4 EPS $(0.45)-$(0.49) Vs $(0.12) Estimates; Sales $166M-$167M Vs 170.81M Estimates

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.newrelic.com%2F&eventid=2947867&sessionid=1&key=7B0CBA724ADAFD3D9602969AAE719106®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $80.80

Company's 52-week low was at $33.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.63%

Company Description

New Relic Inc is a provider of software analytics solutions for organizations to collect, store, and analyze massive amounts of software data in real-time. The firm's flagship New Relic Software Analytics Cloud is made up of a suite of products, a Big Data database, and an open platform. Its solutions include diagnostics, reporting and alerting, transaction monitoring, and performance monitoring capabilities. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings, typically for a year. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, and the rest from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia-Pacific; and other regions.