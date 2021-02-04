Ford Motor: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) moved higher by in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 183.33% over the past year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of ($0.07).
Revenue of $33,216,000,000 decreased by 9.42% year over year, which missed the estimate of $33,890,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Ford Motor hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 04, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/f/mediaframe/42773/indexr.html
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $12.15
Company's 52-week low was at $3.96
Price action over last quarter: Up 43.04%
Company Overview
Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14.1% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe. Sales in North America and Europe made up 68% and 20% of 2019 auto revenue, respectively. Ford has about 190,000 employees, including about 56,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.
