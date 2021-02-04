Market Overview

Ford Motor: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 5:08pm   Comments
Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) moved higher by in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 183.33% over the past year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $33,216,000,000 decreased by 9.42% year over year, which missed the estimate of $33,890,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ford Motor hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/f/mediaframe/42773/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.15

Company's 52-week low was at $3.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.04%

Company Overview

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14.1% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe. Sales in North America and Europe made up 68% and 20% of 2019 auto revenue, respectively. Ford has about 190,000 employees, including about 56,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

 

